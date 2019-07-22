Mirae lists high dividend paying infrastructure REITs tracker in Seoul

Mirae Asset, one of the world’s largest ETF providers and known around the world through its subsidiaries (Global X in the US, Horizons in Canada, BetaShares in Australia) is buffing up its product offering in Seoul and listing a very specific dividend infrastructure REIT ETF.

The Mirae Asset TIGER Real Estate Infra High Dividend ETF (329200) will track an index from FnGuide, the biggest Korean index provider. (Methodology here, in Korean). The index removes companies that fail to meet certain liquidity and size requirements. It then hunts for global REITs that mostly hold infrastructure-related investments and pay high dividends. It’s certainly an interesting strategy and one wonders which companies will be found.

The fund charges 0.29%.